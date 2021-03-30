Obesity Profile small area data update
Update of the Obesity Profile online data tool to represent published data using 2020 Ward and CCG boundaries and 2021 local authority boundaries. The Obesity Profile presents data from the National Child Measurement Programme (NCMP) at Middle Super Output Area (MSOA), Ward, CCG, local authority, regional and national level. The NCMP small area data topic includes indicators on the prevalence of obesity, and excess weight (overweight and obesity combined) for Reception (age 4-5 years) and Year 6 (age 10-11 years) children using three years of data combined. Trend data is available for these indicators from the 2008 to 2009 up to 2019 to 2020 academic years.