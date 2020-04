Official statistics announcement NHS Health Check quarterly statistics

Number of NHS Health Check offers and uptake data covering April to June 2020. PHE is postponing the return of NHS Health Check data for the period covering the 1 April – 30 June 2020 (Q1) inclusive so that local authorities can focus on the response to COVID-19. As a result, and in line with guidance from the Office for Statistics Regulation, publication of the data will be delayed to October/November 2020.