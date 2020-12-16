Official statistics announcement

Malpractice in GCSE, AS and A level: summer 2021 exam series

Number of incidents of malpractice for GCSE, AS and A level in the summer exam series.

From:
Ofqual
Published
16 December 2020
Last updated
13 December 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
16 December 2021 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 16 December 2021 9:30am