Official statistics announcement Local Health: June 2021 update

Local Health is PHE’s primary display tool for small area data, providing visualisation and reporting functions for data at MSOA (middle layer super output area), Electoral Ward, Upper and Lower Tier Local Authorities, and CCG (Clinical Commissioning Groups). The tool displays a variety of indicators to show variations in health determinants, behavioural risk factors and health outcomes between and within these areas. It can also provide aggregated reports on other selected boundaries, such as Combined Authorities, Parliamentary Constituencies and local neighbourhood clusters.