Official statistics announcement

Insolvency Service Enforcement Outcomes, 2021/22

Statistics on new outcomes resulting from the enforcement activities of the Insolvency Service.

From:
The Insolvency Service
Published
24 November 2021
Last updated
24 November 2021 — See all updates
Release date:
22 April 2022 9:30am (provisional)
These statistics will be released on 22 April 2022 9:30am