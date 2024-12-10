Official statistics announcement

Heat mortality monitoring report, England: 2024

UKHSA heat mortality monitoring reports provide information on deaths observed during heat episodes each year in England, to inform public health action. The report on summer 2024 includes estimates of observed heat-associated mortality and years of life lost, broken down by demographics, cause of death and place of death. In addition, it compares observed mortality with modelled predictions, based on the temperature-mortality relationship in previous summers.

From:
UK Health Security Agency
Published
10 December 2024
Last updated
6 March 2025
Release date:
3 April 2025 9:30am (confirmed)
