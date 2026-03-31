Official statistics announcement

Get Britain Working: Labour Market Insights April 2026

Official statistics in development covering into-work rates, regional rates of people not in education, employment or training, Get Britain Working outcome metrics, skills and employment.

From:
Department for Work and Pensions
Published
31 March 2026
Last updated
31 March 2026
Release date:
30 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 April 2026 9:30am