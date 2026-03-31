Get Britain Working: Labour Market Insights April 2026
Official statistics in development covering into-work rates, regional rates of people not in education, employment or training, Get Britain Working outcome metrics, skills and employment.
Official statistics in development covering into-work rates, regional rates of people not in education, employment or training, Get Britain Working outcome metrics, skills and employment.
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