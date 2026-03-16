English Housing Survey 2024 to 2025: Private Rented Sector Pre-Renters' Rights Act Overview - fact sheet- fact sheet
This fact sheet provides an overview of the private rented sector before the Renters’ Rights Act comes into effect on 1 May 2026. It draws on data from the English Housing Survey 2024–25 to describe current patterns in tenancy security, renters’ experiences, barriers to renting, and dispute resolution. It aims to establish a clear reference point for how the sector operates prior to the legislative changes. This will support future comparisons and help assess the impact of the Act once implemented.