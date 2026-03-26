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Accredited official statistics announcement

Children's social care in England 2026

Inspection data and information about the providers and places of children’s social care in England as well as inspections and inspection outcomes from 1 April 2025 to 31 March 2026.

From:
Ofsted
Published:
26 March 2026
Last updated:
15 July 2026
Release date:
30 July 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 30 July 2026 9:30am