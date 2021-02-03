Official statistics announcement Cancer services profiles: 2020 update

Update of the 2020 cancer services profiles. The profiles present data at GP and Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) level on cancer screening, Two Week Wait referrals, diagnostic services, emergency presentations and admissions. This update splits the existing indicator ‘Females, 25-64, attending cervical screening within target period (3.5 or 5.5 year coverage, %)’ by age group (25-49, 50-64) to create two new and distinct indicators. Cancer services profiles have been designed to support commissioners and health professionals to assess the impact of cancer on their local population and make decisions about services.