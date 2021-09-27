The Data Strategy for Defence outlines the Ministry of Defence’s vision for data, and sets the data outcomes to be achieved by 2025. It sets rules across Defence for data that will make sure that data is treated as a strategic asset, second only to people. Data will be used to help understanding and decision-making, and make Defence more capable and efficient.

Unleashing the full power of data fast and on a large scale will help Defence achieve Multi-Domain Integration and Information Advantage. Data is a key part of Defence’s Digital Backbone – the success of the Digital Foundry and the Defence AI centre depend on it.

The strategy also gives a structure for data leadership that unites all Defence organisations. Defence will use partnerships and relationships across government, with allies, industry, and academia, to improve the way it works with data. The strategy will also drive Defence to evolve how data is organised, shared and used. This will deliver better decisions and outcomes: giving battlespace advantage and business efficiency.