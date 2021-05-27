Statutory guidance

Digital Strategy for Defence: Delivering the Digital Backbone and unleashing the power of Defence’s data

The Digital Strategy for Defence outlines how the Defence Digital Function will enable access to data by delivering a secure, singular, modern Digital Backbone.

Ministry of Defence
27 May 2021

The Digital Strategy outlines our vision for where digital in Defence needs to be by 2030. Defence will value data as a strategic asset, recognising it as the mineral ore that fuels integration and enables a system-of-systems approach. Defence will persistently deliver transformative digital capabilities to enable sustainable military and business advantage. These capabilities will be secure, integrated, easy to use and delivered at scale and pace to all in Defence.

