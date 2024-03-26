Official statistics announcement

Boiler Upgrade Scheme: October 2024

Data monitoring the uptake of low carbon technologies on the Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS), including the installation of air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps and biomass boilers.

From:
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Published
26 March 2024
Last updated
8 October 2024
Release date:
28 November 2024 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 28 November 2024 9:30am