Official statistics announcement

Adult social care client level data, England: quarterly update to December 2025

Official statistics in development on insights from client level data from local authorities, including information on assessments and long-term support.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
14 January 2026
Last updated
30 March 2026
Release date:
2 April 2026 9:30am (confirmed)
These statistics will be released on 2 April 2026 9:30am