Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: November 2021
Experimental statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures, COVID-19 vaccinations, flu vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in adult social care settings.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Official statistics (experimental) on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:
- monthly report
- associated data tables
Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:
- infection prevention control measures
- PPE availability
- staffing levels
- COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 vaccinations
- flu vaccinations
See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.
Last updated 11 November 2021 + show all updates
-
Updated details to reflect that the monthly bulletin now includes data on booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and flu vaccinations.
-
First published.