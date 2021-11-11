Official Statistics

Adult social care in England, monthly statistics: November 2021

Experimental statistics on a range of topics including infection control measures, COVID-19 vaccinations, flu vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 in adult social care settings.

Department of Health and Social Care
11 November 2021
11 November 2021 — See all updates

Adult social care monthly statistics, England: November 2021

COVID-19 dose one and two vaccination statistics, November 2021: data tables

COVID-19 booster vaccination statistics, November 2021: data tables

Flu vaccination statistics, November 2021: data tables

COVID-19 vaccination response rates, November 2021: data tables

Infection control, PPE and staffing level statistics, November 2021: data tables

COVID-19 testing statistics, November 2021: data tables

Pre-release access list: adult social care in England, monthly statistics: November 2021

Official statistics (experimental) on adult social care in England. This publication consists of:

  • monthly report
  • associated data tables

Data on adult social care settings covered in this publication includes:

  • infection prevention control measures
  • PPE availability
  • staffing levels
  • COVID-19 testing
  • COVID-19 vaccinations
  • flu vaccinations

See the background quality and methodology for these statistics.

Published 11 November 2021
Last updated 11 November 2021 + show all updates

  1. Updated details to reflect that the monthly bulletin now includes data on booster doses of COVID-19 vaccinations and flu vaccinations.

  2. First published.

