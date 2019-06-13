National Statistics
Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2018
Statistics and commentary on abortions carried out in 2018.
This report sets out and comments on abortion statistics in England and Wales for 2018.
The statistics are obtained from the abortion notification forms returned to the chief medical officers of England and Wales.
Published 13 June 2019
