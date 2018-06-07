Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2017
Statistics and commentary on abortions carried out in 2017.
Documents
Details
Tables 10c, 10d, 11c and 11d have been removed from the document ‘Abortion statistics: data tables’ in May 2025 due to the identification of a minor error in the counts for a small number of local authorities.
This report sets out and comments on abortion statistics in England and Wales for 2017.
The statistics are obtained from the abortion notification forms returned to the chief medical officers of England and Wales.
Clinic statistics have been published for the first time.
Updates to this page
-
Removed tables 10c, 10d, 11c and 11d from 'Abortion statistics: data tables' due to identification of an error in the counts for a small number of local authorities.
-
Updated 'Abortion statistics 2017: freedom of Information and other data releases' to include 1 new freedom of information request: FOI 1174203
-
Updated 'Freedom of information and other data releases' to include 1 new request: FOI 1170736.
-
Updated 'Freedom of information and other data releases' to include 2 new requests: FOI 1168895 and FOI 1153491.
-
'Abortion statistics 2017: freedom of Information and other data releases' has been updated to include 2 new freedom of information requests: FOI 1160100 and FOI 1162080.
-
The attachment 'Abortion statistics 2017: freedom of Information and other data releases' has been updated to include 1 new freedom of information request: FOI 1161739.
-
The attachment 'Abortion statistics 2017: freedom of Information and other data releases' has been updated to include 2 new freedom of information requests: FOI 1155968 and FOI 1156183.
-
The documents ‘Abortion statistics for England and Wales: 2017’, ‘Abortion statistics for England and Wales: guide to 2017 statistics’, ‘Abortion statistics: data tables’ and ‘Abortion statistics: clinic data tables’ have been updated as planned to include around 3,000 records that were missing from the original publication in June. All figures and tables in these documents have been updated. For full details see paragraphs 10 and 11 in the guide to 2017 abortion statistics.
-
The document 'Abortion statistics 2017: Freedom of Information and other data releases' has been updated to include one new data release relating to Ground E abortion statistics. A link to a parliamentary question (PQ190849) has been added to the index.
-
The document 'Abortion statistics 2017: Freedom of Information and other data releases' has been updated to include 2 new freedom of information requests – FOI 1150087 and FOI 1150420.
-
The document 'Abortion statistics 2017: Freedom of Information and other data releases' has been updated to include a new freedom of information request – FOI 1141291.
-
Document: 'Abortion statistics 2017: Freedom of Information and other data releases' has been added.
-
First published.