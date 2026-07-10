The benefits of physical activity at all stages of life for health

Almost everybody reading this will be aware in broad terms that physical activity is good for health. To exercise more is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions in the UK according to surveys.

Quite how good it is for physical and mental health has however become steadily clearer from multiple studies over the last few years, and the evidence base in both men and women is now very robust. Among the diseases physical activity makes less common, delays or prevents are coronary heart disease, stroke, dementia, diabetes, breast cancer and bowel cancer, arthritis and depression.

The UK Chief Medical Officers ( CMOs ) have just updated their main physical activity guidelines to reflect the new data. We have made clearer that for those who do almost no physical activity even small amounts will significantly improve their overall physical and mental health, and this increases rapidly with every increment of activity up to 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, with the benefits increasing more slowly after that. Do not therefore be put off if you think you cannot make 150 minutes - make a start and see how you go. Every extra bit will benefit you.

In addition to this general improvement in health, it is important to do things which maintain strength and balance. As we age we all lose muscle mass - keeping strength and balance into older age can be the difference between an active and independent later life and earlier frailty and dependency. Since the last time CMOs reviewed the guidelines many people have started GLP-1 agonist drugs for diabetes and weight loss and it is important those taking the drugs concentrate on strength as weight decreases to protect muscle.

Physical activity is far more likely to be sustained if it is either useful, enjoyable or both and ideally built into a routine. Active transport including walking, cycling and wheeling; all sports; gyms and running; and dancing are examples of the wide range of activity that help. Whether it is in groups, with friends or alone, if it works for you it is a good thing to do - and mid-July is often a lot easier to start than the beginning of January.