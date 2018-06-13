Written statement to Parliament

Road safety: recent progress and future work

New road safety measures and a list of successful Safer Roads Fund bids.

Published 13 June 2018
From:
Department for Transport and Jesse Norman MP
Delivered on:
Jesse Norman MP

The UK has some of the safest roads in the world, but every road death is an unnecessary tragedy. That is why the last government set out an ambitious range of further measures to enhance the safety of UK road users in its 2015 Road safety statement.

Today (13 June 2018) I am publishing a progress report on the delivery of the planned actions from that statement. We have made some good headway: 15 of the 23 short-term actions have been delivered including 3 where our original objectives have been exceeded. Penalties for using mobile phones when driving have been significantly increased, we have exceeded our commitments to funding police forces in England and Wales to build drug-driving enforcement capability, and most recently new legislation came into force on 4 June 2018 allowing learners to drive on motorways when accompanied by an instructor in a dual control car. I am placing a copy of the progress report in the libraries of both Houses.

This is good progress. But it is only part of a wider picture.

First, I am pleased today to announce the successful bids for the Safer Roads Fund, which we made available to enable local authorities to improve the 50 most dangerous stretches of ‘A’ roads in England. We are investing £100 million to tackle these dangerous roads. This sum fully funds all bids from the local authorities concerned. The additional £75 million initially allocated for the work has not been required, but we will continue to look closely at further scope for capital improvements to improve road safety.

I am placing a copy of the list of successful local authorities and the sections of roads to be improved in the libraries of both Houses and all local authorities have been notified directly today. A report on the lessons learned from the bidding process is also being published today, to aid knowledge sharing and capacity building amongst local authorities. I have made this report available in the libraries of both Houses as well.

Secondly, last week the Prime Minister also announced 2 important and path-breaking road safety projects: a £350,000 innovation competition to provide police forces with the next generation of mobile breathalyser equipment, enabling swifter and more timely read-outs on drink-driving tests; and a £480,000 partnership between police forces and the RAC Foundation to trial an innovative approach to road collision investigation, carrying out more in-depth, qualitative analysis of the underlying causes of road safety incidents.

This package of measures underlines the government’s recognition of the importance of road safety. But, thirdly, we intend to go further still, and I have asked the department to develop a refreshed road safety statement and a 2 year action plan to address 4 priority user groups - young people, rural road users, motorcyclists and older vulnerable users. The first 3 of these groups are continually overrepresented in our road casualty statistics, while we have data to confirm that the safety of older road users is a growing concern. Our goal is for everyone to continue to enjoy the mobility that driving offers, but to do so safely. The development of this refreshed road safety statement will also take account of the early lessons from the new road collision investigation pilots.

It is important to say that the department cannot and does not seek to achieve all these actions in isolation. We remain grateful for the constructive and expert support of key partners, including motoring groups such as the AA, RAC and the RAC Foundation; road safety campaigners including PACTS, Road Safety Foundation, Brake, Road Safety Trust, and RoSPA; local authorities and the Police, as well as colleagues in other government departments and devolved administrations. Officials will work with these organisations, and with colleagues at DVSA, DVLA and Highways England to deliver this new package of road safety measures.

Safer Roads Fund successful bids

Road section Local authority Bid Date of allocation
A40 Stokenchurch –West Wycombe Buckinghamshire County Council £999,000 2017/18
A628 Ashton-Under – Lyne – A62 Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council £1,400,000 2019/20
A6033 – Hebden Bridge – Cross Roads Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council £1,432,000 2019/20
A6033 – Hebden Bridge – Littleborough Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council £899,000 2019/20
A1303 Stowe-cum-Quy – Newmarket Bypass Cambridgeshire County Council £1,302,000 2017/18
A532 Ashton-Under – Lyne – A62 Cheshire County Council £1,030,500 2017/18
A536 Lower Heath A34 – Macclesfield Cheshire County Council £2,310,000 2020/21
A537 Macclesfield – A34 Buxton Cheshire County Council £2,490,000 2020/21
A3058 Quintrell Downs – Summercourt A30 Cornwall County Council £1,160,000 2020/21
A3071 St Just – Penzance A30 Cornwall County Council £1,940,000 2020/21
A684 M6 J37 – A1 Leeming Bar Cumbria County Council £1,987,940 2018/19
A592 A591 Windermere – A66 Penrith Cumbria County Council £7,440,000 2020/21
A619 Bakewell -Baslow Derbyshire County Council £1,179,000 2018/19
A5012 A515 – A6 Cromford Derbyshire County Council £3,079,000 2020/21
A5004 Buxton – Whaley Derbyshire County Council £2,540,000 2020/21
A3121 Ermington A37 – Wrangaton A38 Devon County Council £1,900,000 2019/20
A3123 Mullacott Cross A361 – A399 Devon County Council £2,200,000 2020/21
A67 A66 Bowes – Barnard Castle Durham County Council £528,000 2017/18
A161 Goole -Ealand East Riding of Yorkshire Council £3,861,000 2017/18
A4173 A38 – Pitchcombe A46 Gloucestershire County Council £2,160,000 2017/18
A27 Fareham – Cosham Hampshire County Council £178,000 2017/18
A32 Fareham – Gosport Hampshire County Council £149,000 2017/18
A36 Wigley – Totton Hampshire County Council £568,000 2017/18
A27 Fareham – Cosham Hampshire County Council £600,000 2019/20
A32 Fareham – Gosport Hampshire County Council £1,581,000 2019/20
A36 Wigley – Totton Hampshire County Council £180,000 2019/20
A252 Charing A20 – Chilham A28 Kent County Council £2,146,000 2019/20
A290 Canterbury – Seasalter Kent County Council £1,501,000 2020/21
A682 Barrowford -A65 Long Preston Lancashire County Council £450,000 2018/19
A588 Lancaster – Skippool A585 Lancashire County Council £1,904,000 2018/19
A683 Lancaster – A65 Kirkby Lonsdale Lancashire County Council £3,110,000 2019/20
A6 Lancaster-M6 J33 Lancashire County Council £1,216,000 2019/20
A581 A59 Rufford – A49 Euxton Lancashire County Council £1,263,000 2020/21
A1084 Brigg – Caistor Lincolnshire County Council £1,245,000 2019/20
A631 Bishop Ridge – Market Rasen Lincolnshire County Council £645,000 2019/20
A631 Market Rasen – Louth Lincolnshire County Council £2,725,000 2020/21
A18 Laceby – Ludborough North East Lincolnshire Council £2,822,000 2018/19
A161 Urban Area North Lincolnshire Council £3,225,000 2020/21
A167 Topcliffe – Carloton Miniott North Yorkshire County Council £900,000 2017/18
A684 M6 37 – A1 Leeming Bar North Yorkshire County Council £7,065,000 2018/19
A682 Barrowford – Long Preston North Yorkshire County Council £615,000 2018/19
A6108 Ripon – Scotch Corner North Yorkshire County Council £2,972,000 2020/21
A371 Weston-Super- Mare A370 – Banwell North Somerset Council £982,000 2019/20
A634 Maltby – Blyth Nottinghamshire County Council £2,181,000 2017/18
A670 Ashton-under-Lyne – A62 Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council £962,000 2019/20
A361 Banbury – Chipping Norton Oxfordshire County Council £4,135,000 2017/18
A27 Fareham – Corsham Portsmouth £178,000 2017/18
A27 Fareham – Corsham Portsmouth £61,000 2019/20
A529 Hinstock A41 – Market Drayton A53 Shropshire County Council £3,888,000 2018/19
A4 M4 J7 – M4 J5 Slough Borough Council £1,711,000 2020/21
A57 M62 J7- Lingley Green St Helens Metropolitan Borough Council £1,040,000 2019/20
A1290 Usworth – West Bolden Sunderland Borough Council £210,000 2017/18
A1290 Usworth – West Bolden Sunderland Borough Council £782,500 2020/21
A217 Reigate – Gatwick Surrey County Council £1,117,000 2020/21
A126 Lakeside – Tilbury Thurrock Borough Council £2,488,792 2020/21
A285 Petworth – Boxgrove West Sussex County Council £1,532,000 2017/18
Published 13 June 2018

Related content