Renewed Libya Sanctions Regime

Thank you Mr President.

The United Kingdom welcomes the Security Council’s agreement to renew the Libya sanctions regime. In particular, we welcome the fact that the Council has taken an important step by expanding the designation criteria to include gender-based violence. This sends a powerful signal that the international community will not tolerate such crimes.

Sanctions remain an important tool for this Council and our work to support the Government of National Accord and to stabilize Libya. However, they can only be one part of the solution, which requires full political reconciliation. We reiterate our support to the Presidency Council and the Government of National Accord, headed by Prime Minister al-Sarraj, as the legitimate executive authorities under the Libyan political agreement. The Council needs to be ready to take swift action against spoilers who continue to obstruct the peace, security, and stability in Libya.

We welcome the tireless efforts of special representative Ghassan Salamé and UNSMIL to reach an inclusive political settlement within the framework of the Libya political agreements, and we look forward to the SRSG’s briefing to this Council on Wednesday.

Thank you.