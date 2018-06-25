Written statement to Parliament
Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill: updated analysis of amendments made for the purposes of English Votes for English Laws
I am today placing in the library of the House the department’s analysis on the application of Standing Order 83L in respect of the amendments tabled during the progress through the House of Commons for the Haulage Permits and Trailer Registration Bill.
Published 25 June 2018