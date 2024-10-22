Defence Secretary oral statement on war in Ukraine - 22 October 2024

Mr Speaker, I have just returned from three days of intense defence diplomacy.

First, at the NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels where we welcomed President Zelenskyy and then, at the G7 Defence Ministers meeting in Naples where we had important updates from the battlefield, agreed this is a critical point in the conflict and stressed the need to step up and speed up support for Ukraine.

The G7 joint declaration strongly condemned Putin’s illegal invasion and reinforced our unwavering support for Ukraine. It also rightly stated:

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is posing a threat to international security, the purposes and principles of the United Nations, and the rules-based international order.”

This is what’s at stake for us all. And if President Putin prevails in Ukraine, he will not stop at Ukraine. And if big nations redraw international boundaries by force, the sovereignty and security of all nations is undermined.

That’s why the UK support, alongside allies, is so important. Military, economic, industrial, diplomatic.

But I can tell the House, Mr Speaker, I have returned to the UK knowing that NATO is united for Ukraine. The G7 is united for Ukraine. Just as the UK is united for Ukraine.

And our job now is to turn these talks into action, which is exactly what we are doing as a government. So, the Chancellor and I are today are announcing that the UK will provide an additional £2.26bn to Ukraine

This is new money, new money which will be delivered under the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration Loans to Ukraine scheme. That’s part of the $50 billion loan package from G7 countries to support Ukraine’s military, budget, and reconstruction needs.

Loans, Mr Speaker, which will be repaid using the profits generated from immobilised Russian sovereign assets. Profits on frozen Russian money, supporting Ukraine’s fight against Putin. Turning the proceeds of Putin’s corrupt regime against that regime and putting it in the hands of Ukrainians.

And Mr Speaker, I want to be clear: Today’s new money is additional to the £3bn a year of military support this Government has committed to Ukraine each year for as long as it takes.

In addition to the £3.5bn Defence Industrial Support Treaty which I signed with Defence Minister Umerov in July, money that will be used by Ukraine to procure military equipment from British companies, boosting our British jobs and our British industry. And extra to the additional artillery, air defences, ammunition, and missiles we have announced in the first four months of this new Government.

Ukraine is a first order priority for me as Defence Secretary, it’s a first order priority for this Government. We will continue to step up support. We will continue to lead. We will stand with Ukraine as long as it takes.

Mr Speaker, today is now day 973 since Putin launched his full scale, illegal invasion of Ukraine. 973 days during which Ukrainians have been fighting with great courage – civilians and military alike. And there have been important battlefield developments in recent weeks. When I last updated the House, Ukrainian forces were one month into their remarkable offensive in Kursk.

Three months on, they continue to hold Russian territory and Ukraine’s strategic surprise has put Putin under pressure, forcing the diversion of some Russian troops and equipment.

And despite the increase in brutal Russian counter attacks and aerial bombardments, they have so far failed to dislodge that Ukrainian incursion. And it’s not just in Kursk where Ukraine is fighting back.

Ukrainian forces have launched long range attacks into Russian territory on military targets which are directly supporting Putin’s illegal invasion.

In September, Ukraine used long range drones to attack four ammunition storage facilities. These strikes successfully destroyed thousands of tonnes of ammunition.

Both the defensive thrust into Kursk, and the strategic defensive strikes into Russia, have had an impact on the battlefield.

Russia’s advance towards Pokrovsk in the East - Putin’s main line of effort - has been slowed. Russian losses continue to rise. Since the start of the conflict, Russia has likely suffered 675,000 casualties.

In September, the average casualty rate each date of Russians on the battlefield of Ukraine was 1271 - a record high and two and a half times the level this time last year.

And on equipment, Mr Speaker, they have now lost 3,400 tanks, 8,500 armoured vehicles and 26 Russian vessels in the Black Sea fleet have been destroyed or damaged.

But despite the incredible resilience Ukrainian forces have shown, they remain under great pressure from Russian forces across multiple fronts, and Russian troops continue to advance and continue to attack Ukraine infrastructure. Targeting the important port of Odessa and striking energy infrastructure.

So as we head into winter, Mr Speaker, Ukraine’s energy generation capacity has been reduced by up to two thirds of that of pre-war levels. Russian industry remains on a war footing. Russian artillery is outfiring Ukraine by at least 3 to 1, and Russia is also conscripting this year an additional 400,000 troops.

Defence will now account for 32%, one third of the total government budget in Russia next year.

And, Mr Speaker, in a concerning new development, it is now highly likely that the transfer and deployment of hundreds of combat troops from North Korea to Russia has begun. North Korean soldiers supporting Russia’s war of aggression on European soil – it is as shocking as it is desperate.

North Korea already sends significant munitions and arms to Russia in direct violation of multiple UN resolutions. And this developing military cooperation between Russia and DPRK has serious security implications for Europe and the Indo-Pacific.

It represents a wider growing alliance of aggression which NATO and the G7 nations must confront.

Mr Speaker, despite this dangerous development, Ukraine remains determined to fight on their frontline in the East and holding the territory in Kursk. President Zelensky will also continue to seek support for his Victory Plan, and we want to see this Plan succeed. We stand ready to work closely with the Ukrainians and with allies to make it succeed.

Mr Speaker, as we approach 1000 days of this war, this conflict is now at a really critical moment. And that’s why the UK continues to step up support for Ukraine.

Ukrainians are fighting to regain their sovereign territory, but they are also fighting to protect the peace, the democracy and the security for the rest of us in Europe.