Defence Secretary oral statement on Russian Maritime Activity and UK Response - 22 January 2025

Mr Speaker, with permission, I wish to make a statement on the UK’s response to recent Russian maritime activity.

I’m glad the House has been waiting for this, this morning.

Mr Speaker, the foreign vessel, Yantar, is currently in the North Sea, having passed through British waters.

Let me be clear, this is a Russian spy ship used for gathering intelligence and mapping the UK’s critical underwater infrastructure.

Yantar entered the UK Exclusive Economic Zone about 45 nautical miles of the British coast on Monday.

For the last two days, the Royal Navy has deployed HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne to monitor the vessel every minute through our waters.

And I changed the Royal Navy’s Rules of Engagement so that our warships can get closer and better track the Yantar.

So far, the ship has complied with international rules of navigation.

But Mr Speaker, this is the second time that Yantar has entered our waters in recent months.

In November, the ship was also closely watched and detected loitering over UK critical undersea infrastructure.

To deter any potential threat, I took measured steps then as part of a clear and direct response to the Russian vessel.

RAF maritime patrol aircraft, alongside HMS Cattistock, HMS Tyne, and RFA Proteus were deployed to shadow Yantar’s every movement.

Today, I also want to confirm to the House that I authorised a Royal Navy submarine – strictly as a deterrent measure – to surface close to Yantar to make clear that we had been covertly monitoring its every move.

The ship then left UK waters – without further loitering – and sailed down to the Mediterranean.

As colleagues will understand, I won’t comment further for reasons of operational security. But I want to thank all the personnel involved for their dedication and their professionalism.

And I also want President Putin to hear this message: We see you. We know what you are doing. And we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country.

And with our NATO allies, we are strengthening our response to ensure that Russian ships and aircraft cannot operate in secrecy near the UK or near NATO territory.

Mr Speaker, this is yet another example growing Russian aggression, targeting our allies abroad and us at home.

The heads of MI6 and the CIA recently stated together in a joint statement that Russia is waging a “reckless campaign of sabotage” across Europe.

We’re seeing periodic incursions of Russian military aircraft into airspace for which we are responsible.

And on Christmas Day, the Estlink2 undersea cable between Finland and Estonia was damaged. Many analysts believe this was caused by a vessel in Russia’s Shadow Fleet.

Mr Speaker, Russia is dangerous, but fundamentally weak.

In Ukraine, it has suffered devastatingly high rates of casualties over three years in a war that it thought it would win in a week.

And compounding the humiliation, Putin has been forced to turn to North Korea to reinforce its front line fighters.

And while the strategic defeat in Syria of course has exposed its diminishing power on the global stage, and at home, the Russian economy faces crippling strains.

Nevertheless Mr Speaker, Russia remains the most pressing and immediate threat to Britain.

And I want to assure the House and the British people that any threat will be met with strength and resolve.

First, we are delivering on our foundation of security in our Plan for Change by making Britain secure at home.

Yantar has now passed through the Dover Strait and is in Dutch waters.

In September, RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept two Russian Bear-F aircraft operating near the UK.

And the Royal Fleet Auxiliary is also playing an indispensable role in safeguarding offshore infrastructure with its multi-role ocean surveillance ship, RFA Proteus.

Second, we are making Britain strong abroad, working with NATO and Joint Expeditionary Force allies.

The UK activated Nordic Warden with JEF partners after the Estlink2 cable damage.

The operation is tracking potential threats to undersea infrastructure, monitoring the movements of the Russian Shadow Fleet and sending out real-time warnings of suspicious activity to JEF allies and to NATO.

And today, I can confirm that the RAF will provide P-8 Poseidon and Rivet Joint surveillance aircraft to join the new Baltic Sentry NATO deployment to protect critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

And third, Mr Speaker, with allies, we are piling on pressure on Putin.

This year, the UK will provide more financial aid in military support to Ukraine than at any time since the full-scale invasion began. £4.5 billion for delivering military support to enhance training and strengthen industrial collaboration.

The UK is also leading ways to put pressure on the Russian economy, including:

Sanctioning over 100 ships in the Russian Shadow Fleet, more than any other nation.

Working with other countries to stop the Russian military acquiring the goods, and the equipment, and the technologies they require to continue their fight and war against Ukraine.

And with allies, exposing the activities of the Russian intelligence services, expelling Russian intelligence officers, and sanctioning individuals responsible for hostile activity against the UK.

Mr Speaker, Russian aggression will not be tolerated, at home or in Ukraine.

It’s why one of the first acts of this government was for the Prime Minister to launch the Strategic Defence Review.

It’s why the Government has increased defence spending next year by almost £3 billion. And why we will set out a path to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in the spring.

Mr Speaker, this new era of threat demands a new era for defence.

Change is essential, not optional, and the Government is determined to meet the challenge, determined to deliver for Defence.

We will protect the homeland and our critical national infrastructure. And we will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.