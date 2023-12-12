Defence Secretary Grant Shapps announces further maritime support to the Ukrainian Navy

What’s in a name?

It’s a real pleasure to welcome here my colleague Minister Gram to Admiralty House and also our Ukrainian friend Admiral Neizhpapa along with his translator, to one of our nation’s truly historic buildings.

It’s actually 60 years since this building was the official residence of the First Lord of the Admiralty, and it’s a real reminder that in the Royal Navy, names really have power behind them.

Built in the 1700s, in the following century this was the actual location for the body of Admiral Horatio Nelson who himself lay in state here.

And in the 20th century again, right here the First Lord of the Admiralty during two World Wars was one Winston Churchill.

So, when we think about Admiralty House, we don’t just think about another anonymous monolith on Whitehall.

We think of the living embodiment of some three centuries worth of British naval history.

Ukraine: The story of the Cherkassy

The resonance of a name is not confined to the Royal Navy.

If you consider Ukraine, for example, next year marks 10 years since Russia invaded Crimea.

And back then all that remained between the invader and conquest was 60 crew members of a mine warfare vessel.

That lone ship sailing strong against the might of the Russian navy.

It took a remarkable three weeks before the Ukrainian ensign was finally taken down and the proud crew members were removed from that ship.

By then, the name of that little ship, The Cherkasy, had become a legend. And that legend endures to this day.

Ukraine Navy more than just a name

Eight years after the Cherkasy gave the proverbial finger to the Russians the brave forces on Snake Island, threatened once more by the Moskva, memorably told the Russians where to go in unforgettable words that I won’t repeat this morning.

That is really no surprise because it turned out the soldier who uttered those words also happened to come from the Cherkasy region.

And, as Ukraine marked its Armed Forces Day last week, its navy could reflect on defiance of Cherkasy-like proportions.

If you consider, despite having lost about two-thirds of its fleet after Crimea they have managed to strike the Kremlin’s Naval headquarters at Sevastopol.

They smashed Russian naval vessels through pioneering work of sea drones. They’ve wrestled control over the western Black Sea and sinking one of Russia’s biggest names, the Moskva itself.

Helping Ukraine seize the advantage

Ukrainians have proven more than once that their Navy, is more than just a navy in name only.

And we must help them do even more.

Ukraine must triumph on the water as well as the battlefield itself.

And that’s the only way to ensure freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.

The only way to ensure Ukrainian vessels operate free from Russian bullying, to allow the unimpeded transport of their vital grain and steel to the four corners of the world.

Which is why we’re doing three things to restore the great name of the Ukrainian navy.

First, we’re training Ukrainian sailors.

In the remote waters of Scotland, the Navy have been passing on their knowledge and skills.

But it’s not enough to have the sailors. Ukraine must have the ships.

So, second – we’re taking on the leadership mantle of the Maritime Capability Coalition with our Norwegian friends.

My friend Bjorn and I have been working to understand the Ukrainian requirements.

And now before us is a clear roadmaps, or perhaps more appropriately a sea chart.

To make sure we succeed, we want partners and we’ve reached out to those already involved in supporting Ukraine’s Navy to become framework nations for this coalition. We’ll be able to say more about that by this evening.

And third, we’re helping them to rebuild their capability.

Today, I can announce the UK is gifting 23 on and offshore raiding craft and 20 rapidly deployable Viking amphibious vehicles.

I can also announce we’re supporting Ukraine to procure two mine counter vessels from the UK.

In fact, back in the summer, a flag raising ceremony was held to commission the vessels into service.

This is something that was planned before Ukraine was attacked. And the ships formerly known as HMS Grimsby and HMS Shoreham were renamed Chernihiv M310 and Cherkasy M311.

Yes, the Cherkasy name has been resurrected once again.

And it sends a critical message to President Putin.

If the Kremlin despot believes we are distracted by events in the Middle East he is mistaken. This moment is a wake-up call to the West. A moment once more to renew our complete and utter resolve and prove Putin wrong.

Because rewarding illegality with victory would send a terrible signal.

Not just to our allies in the East but also to the likes of China and Iran.

Suggesting we’re not willing to stand up for international rules.

Suggesting weakness, suggesting vulnerability.

So, securing the seas is the only way to defeat a tyrant like Putin and guarantee long term independence and prosperity for Ukraine and for the whole of Europe.

Back in 1939, when Winston Churchill returned to Admiralty House a signal was sent out to our fleet saying simply: “Winston is back”.

Today the Cherkasy is back, which a decade ago stood defiant, and it’s returned too.

It no longer stands alone.

And it is sending a message of its own to aggressors.

Ukraine will rule the waves.

Ukraine is back.

Slava Ukraini.