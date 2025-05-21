78th World Health Assembly: UK National Statement

Vice President,

The UK is committed to supporting WHO and its critical leadership role across global health. Only the WHO has the mandate to set global standards in health.

Even amidst our current challenges, there is a clear opportunity for the WHO to emerge more focused, more agile and more effective. We therefore support the WHO’s vital work on its Transformation Agenda and are pleased to endorse the increase in Assessed Contributions.

Let me thank the DG and WHO staff for their critical work. And let me pay a particular tribute to the staff on the increasingly dangerous front line of health emergencies, from Kyiv to Khartoum, and from Kivu to Khan Younis.

This week’s adoption of the Pandemic Agreement is a truly historic milestone for which we have all worked so hard. We must remain just as committed to tackling Anti-Microbial Resistance, which is already directly responsible for over a million deaths annually.

Chair,

The quality of WHO’s scientific and technical expertise is fundamental to its effectiveness. We are proud in the UK to host 48 WHO Collaborating Centres. We call for Taiwan to have meaningful access to all relevant technical WHO meetings, and for it to be allowed to observe the WHA as it did from 2009 to 2016.

Vice President,

Stronger health systems are at the heart of delivering health services for all and we can - and must - learn from one another. In the UK, we are on the cusp of launching our 10-year health strategy.

We are committed to tackling non-communicable diseases, including the challenge of obesity, and creating a healthier, fairer food environment. We look forward to working together at the High-Level Meeting on non-communicable diseases.

Vice-President,

In the UK, we are proud to work as partners of the WHO and with our fellow Member States. Working together, we can, must, and will drive better health across the globe.