Wound aware: a resource for drug services

Information for drug services to help them prevent, identify, treat and manage wounds in people who inject drugs.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
11 January 2021
Last updated
8 August 2025 — See all updates

Applies to England

Wound aware: a resource for commissioners and providers of drug services

This resource supports local areas and drug services to be ‘wound aware’ and help prevent, identify, treat and manage wounds in people who inject drugs.

Local areas can do this through an integrated, multidisciplinary approach that looks at wound care, harm reduction, drug treatment and recovery, pain management and social circumstances. The approach can include a range of services and groups including:

  • drug services (including needle and syringe programmes)
  • local authority commissioners
  • GPs
  • wound care services
  • local health protection teams
  • A&E
  • housing services
  • other services for people who experience homelessness

The resource includes practice notes aimed at service users and examples of good practice.

Updates to this page

Published 11 January 2021
Last updated 8 August 2025 show all updates

  1. Updated to add some new resources.

  2. First published.

