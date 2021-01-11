Wound aware: a resource for drug services
Information for drug services to help them prevent, identify, treat and manage wounds in people who inject drugs.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This resource supports local areas and drug services to be ‘wound aware’ and help prevent, identify, treat and manage wounds in people who inject drugs.
Local areas can do this through an integrated, multidisciplinary approach that looks at wound care, harm reduction, drug treatment and recovery, pain management and social circumstances. The approach can include a range of services and groups including:
- drug services (including needle and syringe programmes)
- local authority commissioners
- GPs
- wound care services
- local health protection teams
- A&E
- housing services
- other services for people who experience homelessness
The resource includes practice notes aimed at service users and examples of good practice.