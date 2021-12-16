Guidance

Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund for adult social care, round 2

Information for local authorities and adult social care providers on the £300 million Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund, round 2.

Department of Health and Social Care
16 December 2021

Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund for adult social care, round 2

Grant circular

Annex A: grant determination letter

Annex B: grant conditions

Annex C: grant allocations

Annex D: reporting point 1, statement of assurance

Annex E: post fund statement of assurance

Details

This guidance sets out:

  • allocations of the Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund, round 2, for 2021 to 2022
  • the conditions that will apply to that grant
  • guidance intended to assist local authorities

Note that annex F will be published at a later date.

See guidance and details for round 1 of the Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund.

We have also published details of the outcomes from the Workforce Capacity Fund, which ran from January to March 2021, along with key findings from the fund and results of a survey of local authorities.

