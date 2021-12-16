Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund for adult social care, round 2
Information for local authorities and adult social care providers on the £300 million Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund, round 2.
Applies to England
This guidance sets out:
- allocations of the Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund, round 2, for 2021 to 2022
- the conditions that will apply to that grant
- guidance intended to assist local authorities
Note that annex F will be published at a later date.
See guidance and details for round 1 of the Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund.
We have also published details of the outcomes from the Workforce Capacity Fund, which ran from January to March 2021, along with key findings from the fund and results of a survey of local authorities.