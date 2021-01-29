Workforce Capacity Fund for adult social care
Information for local authorities and adult social care providers on the £120 million Workforce Capacity Fund during coronavirus (COVID-19).
This guidance sets out:
- the purpose of the fund
- detailed examples of measures that this funding can be used to pay for, with advice for local authorities and providers on how to implement these measures and estimations of the resources required
- information on reporting requirements
