Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund for adult social care

Information for local authorities and adult social care providers on the £162.5 million Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
3 November 2021

Applies to England

This guidance sets out:

  • allocations of the Workforce Recruitment and Retention Fund for 2021 to 2022
  • the conditions that will apply to that grant
  • guidance intended to assist local authorities

In addition to these documents, we will soon publish:

  • annex D: reporting point 1 template
  • examples of best practice and case studies of allowable activities under the grant conditions

We have also published detail of the outcomes from the Workforce Capacity Fund, which ran from January to March 2021, along with key findings from the fund and results of a survey of local authorities.

