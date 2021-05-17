What your NHS COVID Pass letter tells you
Translated versions of the non-personal information in your NHS COVID Pass letter about your COVID-19 status.
An NHS COVID Pass letter allows you to show others that you’ve had a full course of the COVID-19 vaccine when travelling abroad to some countries or territories.
If you do not have access to a smartphone and know the country you’re travelling to requires evidence of COVID-19 vaccination status, you can call 119 from within the UK and ask for an NHS COVID Pass letter to be posted to you.
You should keep the original English language version of your letter. You will be asked to show it if you travel abroad.
Find out more about Demonstrating your COVID-19 status.
