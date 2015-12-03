Form
War Pension and AFCS notice of appeal
Use this form to appeal against a decision notified to you by Veterans UK.
Documents
Details
Once the form is completed please send to the address noted on the form.
If you have any other enquiries you can contact the Veterans UK as detailed below.
For help and information please ring the Veterans UK helpline on Freephone: 0808 1914 218 (UK only), Overseas helpline: +44 1253 866 043
Alternatively you can write to us:
Veterans UK
Norcross
Thornton Cleveleys
Lancashire
FY5 3WP
Published 3 December 2015
Last updated 10 August 2018 + show all updates
Last updated 10 August 2018 + show all updates
- Replaced form with latest version
- Form replaced with the latest version
- Form replaced with the latest version
- Text changes made to document and replaced
- First published.