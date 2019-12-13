Guidance
Voluntary scheme for branded medicines: payment percentage for 2020
Sets out the payment due from members of the voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access in 2020.
The voluntary scheme payment percentage for 2020 will be 5.9%. This document sets out how the level was calculated.
The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between DHSC and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) on getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly.