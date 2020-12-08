Transparency data

Voluntary scheme aggregate net sales and payment information: November 2020

Information on how the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is controlling spend on branded medicines in the NHS.

Published 8 December 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Aggregate net sales and payment information: 16 November 2020

HTML

Details

This document sets out the NHS’s quarterly aggregate net sales and payment information on pharmaceuticals for November 2020.

The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between DHSC and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) on getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly.

Published 8 December 2020

Brexit transition

24 days to go

Check you’re ready for 2021

Related content