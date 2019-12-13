Transparency data

Voluntary scheme aggregate net sales and payment information: November 2019

Information on how the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is controlling spend on branded medicines in the NHS.

Published 13 December 2019
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

Details

This document sets out the NHS’s quarterly aggregate net sales and payment information on pharmaceuticals for November 2019.

The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between DHSC and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) on getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly.

Published 13 December 2019