Voluntary scheme aggregate net sales and payment information: August 2021

Information on how the 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is controlling spend on branded medicines in the NHS.

Department of Health and Social Care
10 September 2021

Aggregate net sales and payment information: August 2021

This document sets out the NHS’s quarterly aggregate net sales and payment information on pharmaceuticals for August 2021.

The 2019 voluntary scheme for branded medicines pricing and access is an agreement between DHSC and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) on getting the best value and most effective medicines into use more quickly.

