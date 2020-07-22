Guidance

Visiting care homes during coronavirus

Guidance for making arrangements for limited visits for care homes with the support of their director of public health.

Update on policies for visiting arrangements in care homes

This guidance is for directors of public health, care providers and others who’ll be involved in planning to enable visits to care homes. It sets out:

  • the principles of a local approach to visiting arrangements and dynamic risk assessment
  • guidance for providers establishing their visiting policy
  • guidance for providers taking decisions on visiting for particular residents or groups of residents
  • infection control precautions
  • communicating with relatives and others about the visiting policy and visiting decisions
