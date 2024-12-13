Veterans of the LGBT Ban: Financial Recognition Scheme

The LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme was recommended by the LGBT Veterans Independent Review which was published in July 2023.

The LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme is a payment scheme open to those who served under and were directly impacted by the Ban on LGBT personnel serving in the Armed Forces from 1967 to 2000.

This page provides information and guidance on the LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme, including eligibility and how to apply.

Types of Financial Recognition Scheme payments

There are two types of Financial Recognition Scheme payments:

1. LGBT Dismissed or Discharged Payment. This payment is for those who were dismissed or administratively discharged because of the Ban, including officers who were ordered or instructed to resign or retire by their respective Service Board.

2. LGBT Impact Payment. A payment to recognise other experiences of those who served under the Ban, as outlined in the Financial Recognition Payment Types and Tariff Table. (LGBT Financial Recognition Scheme Rules, Annex B).

Applicants are strongly encouraged to read the scheme rules and guidance on how to apply for a financial recognition payment above before starting an application.

How to Apply

Online applications

The Ministry of Defence encourages all eligible applicants to submit their applications online.

An app for the scheme can be accessed on Defence Gateway from 13 December 2024.

This platform will ensure that your data and any uploaded documents are secure. The app dashboard will keep you updated about the status of your application.

The online application process has two steps:

Step 1: Register for a Defence Gateway Account so you can access the online Financial Recognition Scheme application form.

Step 2: Sign in to your Defence Gateway account and submit your Financial Recognition Scheme application form via the Financial Recognition Scheme app.

Hard copy applications

If you would prefer to submit a hard copy (paper) application form, read scheme rules and guidance on how to apply for a financial recognition payment above.

Hard copy application forms can also be obtained from Veterans UK.

Email: veterans-uk@mod.gov.uk

Freephone (UK only): 0808 1914 2 18 (8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday)

Telephone (overseas): +44 1253 866 043 (8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday)

Other restorative measures

For information on non-financial restorative measures visit LGBT veterans: support and next steps.