User-led organisation training fund grant determination: 2026 to 2027
A grant determination letter outlining funding conditions and eligibility requirements to claim funding for user-led organisations in adult social care.
Applies to England
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Details
This grant determination letter applies to funding claimed from the user-led organisation training fund, by user-led organisations (ULOs) representing individual employers (IEs) and personal assistants (PAs) with respect to adult social care in England.
ULO funding is available to be claimed by an eligible ULO towards the cost of eligible training and development provided to IEs and PAs.