Guidance

User-led organisation training fund: a guide for claimants

This guidance outlines the criteria and process for accessing funding for user-led organisations in adult social care.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
16 March 2026

Applies to England

Documents

User-led organisation training fund: a guide for claimants

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Details

Funding is available to eligible user-led organisations (ULOs) representing individual employers (IEs) and personal assistants (PAs) with respect to adult social care in England.

This guidance covers:

  • the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the scheme
  • how the funding can be used
  • evidence requirements for making claims

Updates to this page

Published 16 March 2026

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