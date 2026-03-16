User-led organisation training fund: a guide for claimants
This guidance outlines the criteria and process for accessing funding for user-led organisations in adult social care.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
Funding is available to eligible user-led organisations (ULOs) representing individual employers (IEs) and personal assistants (PAs) with respect to adult social care in England.
This guidance covers:
- the eligibility criteria for being able to make claims through the scheme
- how the funding can be used
- evidence requirements for making claims