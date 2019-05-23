Form
Urban Tree Challenge Fund application form
Use this form to apply for capital funding for urban tree planting and establishment under the Urban Tree Challenge Fund.
You must not undertake any work detailed in your application form until you have a signed agreement with the Forestry Commission in place.
You must complete the Urban Tree Challenge Fund (UTCF) application form and the UTCF annex and submit these together with your completed application map or maps.
Application form
You’ll need to provide the following information to complete this form:
- Part 1 - basic requirements
- Part 2 - applicant/agent details
- Part 3 - project information
- Part 4 - project management and finance
Parts 5, 6 and 7 of the form explain the Forestry Commission’s obligations regarding:
- how they process your application
- data protection
- release of information
Application annex
You’ll need to provide the following information and complete each of the following worksheets in the application annex:
- Part 1 - project details and scoring
- Part 2 - planting details
- Part 3 - funding details
- Part 4 - summary
We will require an electronic version of the UTCF annex (MS Excel) and advise you to send all completed application documents to UTCF@forestrycommission.gov.uk.
Hard copies of applications and additional supporting information should be sent to:
Urban Tree Challenge Fund
Forestry Commission National Office
620 Bristol Business Park
Coldharbour Lane
Bristol
BS16 1EJ