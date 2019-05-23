Urban Tree Challenge Fund application form

You must not undertake any work detailed in your application form until you have a signed agreement with the Forestry Commission in place.

You must complete the Urban Tree Challenge Fund (UTCF) application form and the UTCF annex and submit these together with your completed application map or maps.

Application form

You’ll need to provide the following information to complete this form:

Part 1 - basic requirements

Part 2 - applicant/agent details

Part 3 - project information

Part 4 - project management and finance

Parts 5, 6 and 7 of the form explain the Forestry Commission’s obligations regarding:

how they process your application

data protection

release of information

Application annex

You’ll need to provide the following information and complete each of the following worksheets in the application annex:

Part 1 - project details and scoring

Part 2 - planting details

Part 3 - funding details

Part 4 - summary

We will require an electronic version of the UTCF annex (MS Excel) and advise you to send all completed application documents to UTCF@forestrycommission.gov.uk.

Hard copies of applications and additional supporting information should be sent to: