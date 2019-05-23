Urban Tree Challenge Fund application form

Form

Published 23 May 2019
From:
Forestry Commission
Applies to:
England (see publications for Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales)

You must not undertake any work detailed in your application form until you have a signed agreement with the Forestry Commission in place.

You must complete the Urban Tree Challenge Fund (UTCF) application form and the UTCF annex and submit these together with your completed application map or maps.

Application form

You’ll need to provide the following information to complete this form:

  • Part 1 - basic requirements
  • Part 2 - applicant/agent details
  • Part 3 - project information
  • Part 4 - project management and finance

Parts 5, 6 and 7 of the form explain the Forestry Commission’s obligations regarding:

  • how they process your application
  • data protection
  • release of information

Application annex

You’ll need to provide the following information and complete each of the following worksheets in the application annex:

  • Part 1 - project details and scoring
  • Part 2 - planting details
  • Part 3 - funding details
  • Part 4 - summary

We will require an electronic version of the UTCF annex (MS Excel) and advise you to send all completed application documents to UTCF@forestrycommission.gov.uk.

Hard copies of applications and additional supporting information should be sent to:

Urban Tree Challenge Fund
Forestry Commission National Office
620 Bristol Business Park
Coldharbour Lane
Bristol
BS16 1EJ

