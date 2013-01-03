Guidance
Abortion: procedures for approval of independent providers
Procedures for approval of independent sector providers of treatment for termination of pregnancy.
The required standard operating procedures (RSOPs) are intended for all independent sector providers of termination of pregnancy services.
The Required Standard Operating Procedures (RSOPs) have been updated to reflect changes in practices in home use for Early Medical Abortion and clarify gestation time limits for abortions under Grounds C and D.
Updated procedures for approval of independent sector providers of treatment for termination of pregnancy.
