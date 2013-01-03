Guidance

Abortion: procedures for approval of independent providers

Procedures for approval of independent sector providers of treatment for termination of pregnancy.

Published 3 January 2013
Last updated 20 March 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Details

The required standard operating procedures (RSOPs) are intended for all independent sector providers of termination of pregnancy services.

Published 3 January 2013
Last updated 20 March 2020 + show all updates

  1. The Required Standard Operating Procedures (RSOPs) have been updated to reflect changes in practices in home use for Early Medical Abortion and clarify gestation time limits for abortions under Grounds C and D.

  2. Updated procedures for approval of independent sector providers of treatment for termination of pregnancy.

  3. First published.

Related content