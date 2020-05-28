Understanding the provision of occupational health and work-related musculoskeletal services

Occupational health (OH) was defined as advisory and support services which help to maintain and promote employee health and wellbeing. OH services support organisations to achieve these goals by providing direct support and advice to employees and managers, as well as support at the organisational level. For example to improve work environments and cultures.

The multi-method programme of research included:

interviews with experts in the field of OH and musculoskeletal (MSK) services

a semi-structured survey of private providers of occupational health on their commissioning practices, capacity, quality measures and marketing

case studies of private providers of occupational health, employers that purchased their services and employees that had used the services

a survey of both private and NHS providers of occupational health on their workforce characteristics

a survey with Clinical Commissioning Groups on their musculoskeletal service provision for the working age population

The findings of the research will help inform future policy development into the reform of occupational health.

Authors: Angus Tindle, Lorna Adams, Isabel Kearney, Zainab Hazel and Sam Stroud (IFF Research).