UKNHCC scientific opinion: white mulberry leaf extract and blood glucose levels

Scientific opinion from the UK Nutrition and Health Claims Committee (UKNHCC) for the substantiation of an Article 14(1)(a) health claim: Morus alba leaf extract and blood glucose levels.

Department of Health and Social Care
20 January 2023

Scientific opinion for the substantiation of a health claim on a single component of Morus alba (white mulberry) leaf extract and assisting healthy blood glucose levels

This scientific opinion from the UK Nutrition and Health Claims Committee (UKNHCC) concludes their scientific risk assessment and makes conclusions on an Article 14(1)(a) reduction of disease risk claim.

This scientific opinion is aimed at stakeholders with an interest in nutrition and health claims.

Read more about UKNHCC.

