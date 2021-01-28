UK Vaccine Network project: annual review 2018 to 2019

The UK Vaccine Network (UKVN) project completed its second annual review in September 2019, following the initial 2018 review.

This review provides reflection on project management, finance, external engagement and lessons learned.

The next annual review was completed in November 2020 and will be published early in 2021.

The Department of Health and Social Care’s UKVN project is a £110 million UK aid funded project. It aims to support the development of new vaccines and vaccine technologies to combat diseases with epidemic potential in low and middle income countries.

An investment strategy for the UKVN project was developed using advice from the UK Vaccine Network, a group of experts from academia, industry, government and philanthropic organisations, chaired by the DHSC Chief Medical Officer (CMO).