UK strategy for rare diseases: 2020 update to the implementation plan for England

The UK strategy for rare diseases: implementation plan for England was published in January 2018.

The first update to the implementation plan for England was published in February 2019.

This year’s update on the strategy’s progress over the last year covers 5 main areas:

empowering those affected by rare diseases

identifying and preventing rare diseases

diagnosis and early intervention

coordination of care

the role of research

It also sets out the actions that DHSC and partner organisations will take in 2020 to implement the commitments of the strategy.