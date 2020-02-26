Policy paper
UK strategy for rare diseases: 2020 update to the implementation plan for England
A summary of the strategy's progress and actions for the government and partner organisations for 2020.
The UK strategy for rare diseases: implementation plan for England was published in January 2018.
The first update to the implementation plan for England was published in February 2019.
This year’s update on the strategy’s progress over the last year covers 5 main areas:
- empowering those affected by rare diseases
- identifying and preventing rare diseases
- diagnosis and early intervention
- coordination of care
- the role of research
It also sets out the actions that DHSC and partner organisations will take in 2020 to implement the commitments of the strategy.