Policy paper

UK-Republic of Korea strategic cyber partnership

This framework for stronger UK-Republic of Korea collaboration builds collective resilience, coordination and mutual support against cyber threats and attacks.

From:
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street, and The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP
Published
23 November 2023

Documents

Republic of Korea-UK strategic cyber partnership

HTML

Details

The UK-Republic of Korea Strategic Cyber Partnership launched on 22 November 2023, as part of the Downing Street Accord.

In a significant step forward for the UK’s security collaboration with South Korea, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed a deeper partnership. It commits our countries to working together in addressing global cyber threats, including from North Korea.

The partnership is made up of 3 pillars:

  • strengthening our cyber ecosystems and resilience
  • advancing shared international interests
  • detecting, disrupting and deterring malicious threats
Published 23 November 2023