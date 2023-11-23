UK-Republic of Korea strategic cyber partnership
This framework for stronger UK-Republic of Korea collaboration builds collective resilience, coordination and mutual support against cyber threats and attacks.
Documents
Details
The UK-Republic of Korea Strategic Cyber Partnership launched on 22 November 2023, as part of the Downing Street Accord.
In a significant step forward for the UK’s security collaboration with South Korea, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed a deeper partnership. It commits our countries to working together in addressing global cyber threats, including from North Korea.
The partnership is made up of 3 pillars:
- strengthening our cyber ecosystems and resilience
- advancing shared international interests
- detecting, disrupting and deterring malicious threats