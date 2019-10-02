Policy paper

UK proposals for a new Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland

The UK Government’s proposal to the EU for a new Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, presented on 2 October 2019.

Published 2 October 2019
2 October 2019
Letter from the Prime Minister to Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission

Letter from the Prime Minister to Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission (web version)

Explanatory note on UK proposals for an amended Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland

The Prime Minister wrote to Donald Tusk on 19 August 2019 setting out the UK’s position on the renegotiation of the Withdrawal Agreement, as well as this government’s desired final destination for a long-term relationship with the EU.

Since then, the government has pursued discussions with the European Union on alternatives to the previous Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland, the so-called ‘backstop’.

This letter to the President of the European Commission and accompanying explanatory note set out the government’s proposal for a new Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland.

2 October 2019
