UK - Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique

The National Security Advisors of the United Kingdom and Nigeria hosted the dialogue in support of our Security and Defence Partnership in London.

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, National Crime Agency, and Vicky Ford MP
2 February 2022

UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique

Introduction

The National Security Advisors of the United Kingdom and Nigeria hosted the inaugural dialogue in support of our Security and Defence Partnership between 31 January and 2 February 2022, in London. Defence Staff Talks and a cross-government forum on Human Rights took place in parallel.

