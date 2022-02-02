UK - Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue Communique
The National Security Advisors of the United Kingdom and Nigeria hosted the dialogue in support of our Security and Defence Partnership in London.
The National Security Advisors of the United Kingdom and Nigeria hosted the inaugural dialogue in support of our Security and Defence Partnership between 31 January and 2 February 2022, in London. Defence Staff Talks and a cross-government forum on Human Rights took place in parallel.
Published 2 February 2022