UK National Action Plan for Open Government 2019-2021

The UK’s fourth Open Government National Action Plan 2019-21 (NAP), published during the 6th Open Government Partnership Global Summit on 28 May 2019, builds on the previous plans published in September 2011, September 2013, and May 2016.

It sets out 8 commitments in line with the Open Government Partnership values of access to information, civic participation, public accountability, and technology and innovation. Our fourth NAP was developed in dialogue with the UK Open Government Network (OGN), a coalition of active citizens and civil society organisations committed to making government and other powerful institutions work better for people through enhanced transparency, participation and accountability. Presently the OGN has more than 400 members.

We are committed to Open Government, not just every two years when we publish a new NAP, but as business as usual. The UK’s fifth National Action Plan for 2021-2023 will launch in 2021. It is being developed in collaboration with the UK’s Open Government Network.

The NAP has 8 commitments: