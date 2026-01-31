UK–Japan strategic cyber partnership
This framework for stronger UK-Japan collaboration tackles evolving cyber threats, builds collective resilience and unlocks opportunities for UK economic growth.
Documents
Details
The UK–Japan strategic cyber partnership launched on 31 January 2026, as part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Japan.
The Strategic Cyber Partnership commits our countries to work together in addressing global cyber threats. It consists of 3 pillars:
- Detect, deter and defend against cyber threats
- Enhance whole-of-society cyber resilience
- Build a growth and innovation ecosystem