Policy paper

UK–Japan strategic cyber partnership

This framework for stronger UK-Japan collaboration tackles evolving cyber threats, builds collective resilience and unlocks opportunities for UK economic growth.

From:
Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
31 January 2026

Documents

UK-Japan strategic cyber partnership

HTML

Details

The UK–Japan strategic cyber partnership launched on 31 January 2026, as part of Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s visit to Japan.

The Strategic Cyber Partnership commits our countries to work together in addressing global cyber threats. It consists of 3 pillars:

  1. Detect, deter and defend against cyber threats
  2. Enhance whole-of-society cyber resilience
  3. Build a growth and innovation ecosystem

Updates to this page

Published 31 January 2026

Sign up for emails or print this page